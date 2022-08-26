x

Dan última despedida ha soldado caído

4 hours 18 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, August 26 2022 Aug 26, 2022 August 26, 2022 1:10 PM August 26, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Paulina Marin

El día de hoy se realizaron los servicios funerarios para el sargento Robert Magallan, un soldado caído nativo de la ciudad de Mission.

Vea el video para el informe completo de Anna Paulina Marin 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days