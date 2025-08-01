x

Day 2 coverage of 2025 UTRGV football training camp

Day 2 coverage of 2025 UTRGV football training camp
1 hour 48 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 9:51 PM August 01, 2025 in Sports

UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush speaks after the second practice of training camp on the team's performance.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days