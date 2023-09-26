Deadline for applications for the McAllen Shoebox Holiday Parade set for October
The holidays are just around the corner along with a new tradition in the Rio Grande Valley, the McAllen Holiday Parade.
Xotchil Mora with the city of McAllen gives all the details and also on the McAllen Shoebox Holiday Parade that allows residents to create their own mini float. The deadline to enter the shoebox parade is October 30.
More News
News Video
-
Trial for suspect accused of killing man three years ago wraps up...
-
Frustrations linger after flight disruptions at Valley airports
-
Man arrested in connection to shots fired at Brownsville park in August
-
New developments in 10-year-old cold case of human remains found at SPI
-
Pump Patrol: September 26, 2023