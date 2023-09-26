Deadline for applications for the McAllen Shoebox Holiday Parade set for October

The holidays are just around the corner along with a new tradition in the Rio Grande Valley, the McAllen Holiday Parade.

Xotchil Mora with the city of McAllen gives all the details and also on the McAllen Shoebox Holiday Parade that allows residents to create their own mini float. The deadline to enter the shoebox parade is October 30.