Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine stepping down from his administrative posts in 2021

3 hours 17 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 4:00 PM September 16, 2020 in News - Local

DrJohn H. Krouse, Dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs announced he will be stepping down from his administrative posts at the end of August 2021 to become part of the faculty in the School of Medicine.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by Guy Bailey, President of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on a news release

According to the news release, a search for his successor will begin in the coming months.

