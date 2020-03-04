Democrats eye more gains after Texas stars on Super Tuesday
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - How Democrats will make a run at Texas in 2020 is sharpening into focus. A Super Tuesday that revived Joe Biden's campaign also shaped how rejuvenated Texas Democrats will plot their own comeback in November. On Wednesday, a pivotal U.S. Senate runoff in Texas was settled when longtime state senator Royce West advanced to a runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar. The winner of the May runoff will be a heavy underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.
