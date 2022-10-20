Demolition of Pharr's south bridge on US Business 83 begins
Demolition of the US Business 83 south bridge in Pharr begins Thursday.
Valley drivers who travel down this route should consider taking the Jackson road underpass.
There are detour signs around the roads to help drivers away from the demolition.
"It's going to accommodate for the widening of I-2," Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District employee Ray Pedrasa said. "As you know, I-2 is widening from six lanes to eight lanes, and it's also going to increase that lifespan for that bridge structure."
It is expected to be worked on until next Thursday.
