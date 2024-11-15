Desde el Zoológico: La chinchilla chilena
Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a la chinchilla chilena, que vive en zonas rocosas, áridas y frías.
Este roedor se caracteriza por tener un pelaje suave y denso. Además, es originario de Chile.
Para más información sobre los horarios disponibles del zoológico, haz clic aquí.
Número de contacto: (956) 554-5610.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
