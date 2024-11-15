x

Desde el Zoológico: La chinchilla chilena

Desde el Zoológico: La chinchilla chilena
7 hours 4 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, November 15 2024 Nov 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 3:44 PM November 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a la chinchilla chilena, que vive en zonas rocosas, áridas y frías.

Este roedor se caracteriza por tener un pelaje suave y denso. Además, es originario de Chile. 

Para más información sobre los horarios disponibles del zoológico, haz clic aquí

Número de contacto: (956) 554-5610.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days