Desde el Zoológico: La cucaracha silbadora de Madagascar
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, nos presenta a la cucaracha silbadora de Madagascar.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
