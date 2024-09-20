x

Desde el Zoológico: La salamandra tigre

Desde el Zoológico: La salamandra tigre
1 hour 34 minutes ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 2:46 PM September 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad a la salamandra tigre. 

Número de contacto: (956) 548-9463 

Para más información, ingresa a www.gpz.org

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days