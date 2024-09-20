Desde el Zoológico: La salamandra tigre
Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing de Gladys Porter Zoo, visita Noticias RGV para presentar a la comunidad a la salamandra tigre.
Número de contacto: (956) 548-9463
Para más información, ingresa a www.gpz.org
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Nurse at Hidalgo County detention center accused of stealing medication from inmates
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office rules Weslaco drowning as accidental
-
Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help treat melanoma