Designated parking spaces for veterans now at Weslaco City Hall
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on Tuesday announced designated prime parking spaces for veterans at Weslaco City Hall.
The parking spaces were presented to veterans as a small token of appreciation ahead of Veterans Day.
The designation is a collaboration between the county, Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes and Weslaco Mayor David Suarez.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 9, 2021
-
Mercedes ISD middle school temporarily put on lockdown over social media post...
-
VIDEO: Vehicle rollover slowing down traffic in Weslaco
-
Valley parents push for homeschooled children in UIL activities
-
No death penalty for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife