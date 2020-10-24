Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, food truck operator grateful for the opportunity to work

Francisco Aguayo-Garcia hasn't sold many paletas lately.

On a recent day, he had just $20 in sales. On another, he sold $30 worth of frozen treats.

"Before, there was much more activity and people here," Aguayo-Garcia said. "But now, with COVID-19, many things have slowed down."

Aguayo-Garcia, however, said he isn't letting the pandemic stop him. He views the pandemic as an opportunity to reinvent himself, his business and his products.

"I'm happy," Aguayo-Garcia said. "Even if that was only a dollar, we have the wheels going, and we are now working."

Aguayo-Garcia operates one of the 85 food trucks in McAllen. Many of them serve customers from the McAllen Food Truck Park near the intersection of Business 83 and 10th Street.

Steve Ahlenius, the president of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, said a recent survey of business owners suggests that fewer are concerned about shutting down because of the pandemic.

Ahlenius said he's hopeful the local economy will start recovering next year.

One positive sign? The McAllen Food Truck Park has just three empty spaces.

Watch the video for the full story.