Details scant after body found in Weslaco park

Police are waiting on an autopsy to figure out what led to a man's death.

The body of an unidentified 42-year-old man was found Thursday at Harlon Block Park on 18th Street in Weslaco.

Someone at the park saw the body and called police.

Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera said there were no signs of foul play

Investigators are holding off on releasing the man's name until his family is notified.