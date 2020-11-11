DHR Health celebrates Veterans Day with employee recognition event

DHR Health celebrated Veterans Day on Wednesday by holding a small event for employees who served in the United States military.

About 30 employees gathered in a conference room — socially distanced and wearing masks — for the Veterans Day event.

"Our veterans are the bedrock of the freedoms that we enjoy in this country," said Dr. Carlos Cardenas, the chairman of the DHR Health board. "They are also the same people we have on our front lines, fighting the fight against COVID and the pandemic. They're the first to volunteer. They're the first to step up."

Watch the video for the full story.