DHR Health in Edinburg hosts event for organ donor awareness
DHR Health in Edinburg hosted an event to raise awareness on organ donations, specifically how to register to be a donor.
Thousands of people in Texas are on a transplant waiting list. It's also a concern in the Rio Grande Valley, in part because of the high rate of Type 2 Diabetes.
"There are a lot of patients on dialysis here in the Valley," DHR Health Transplant Nephrologist Sridhar Allam said. "Unfortunately, the number of donors is very low. Having donors is the only way we can increase the number of transplants to help more patients."
One donor can save up to eight lives.
People can register to be organ donors when they renew their driver's license or by clicking here.
