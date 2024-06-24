x

DHR Health ofrece talleres educativos para concientizar sobre el Alzheimer

4 hours 52 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 4:57 PM June 24, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Maxine Vierya, coordinadora de programas de DHR Health, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los talleres disponibles que tienen el objetivo de concientizar sobre el Alzheimer y otras demencias.

Ubicación: Instituto DHR Health de Investigación y Desarrollo, ubicado en 53 23 S McColl Rd. Edinburg TX 78539

Número de contacto: 956.362.2390

Para más información sobre los talleres y programas educativos, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

