DHR Health ofrece talleres educativos para concientizar sobre el Alzheimer
Maxine Vierya, coordinadora de programas de DHR Health, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre los talleres disponibles que tienen el objetivo de concientizar sobre el Alzheimer y otras demencias.
Ubicación: Instituto DHR Health de Investigación y Desarrollo, ubicado en 53 23 S McColl Rd. Edinburg TX 78539
Número de contacto: 956.362.2390
Para más información sobre los talleres y programas educativos, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
