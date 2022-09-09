DHR Health receives updated COVID-19 boosters, to administer shots at Edinburg Activity Center

DHR Health has received 9,000 doses of the updated Pfizer boosters and will begin administering the shots in Edinburg Friday afternoon.

The clinic will begin at 1 p.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive in Edinburg, Texas.

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

Residents seeking the new booster must be fully vaccinated, meaning they must have received the two-dose primary series of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or at least one shot of the Janssen vaccine.

DHR Health currently only provides Pfizer vaccines, which now include the bivalent booster for those 12 and older who received their last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine at least two months prior.

Registration is not needed and an ID or paperwork is not required, except for a vaccine card if a resident has already received a COVID-19 vaccine.