DHR Health to begin providing booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to those with weak immune systems

DHR Health announced in a Friday press conference that beginning next week, anyone that qualifies can receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine every Tuesday through Friday at the DHR Conference Center at Renaissance.

The announcement came hours after a final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that only people with weakened immune systems will receive those third shots.

DHR Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Martinez said studies show immune-compromised patients can really benefit from a third dose.

“We expect that in the coming weeks and months that there will be a change in who might benefit from that vaccine,” Dr. Martinez said. “A third dose, they will be expanding that, but for now the list is pretty clear, and it's severely immune-compromised patients."

Hospital officials also addressed the recent rise in hospitalized COVID patients, saying that many of those patients right now are children, one as young as 20 months. They are also actively recruiting more nurses as they prepare to open a second COVID unit to accommodate the spike.

The announcement comes as Hidalgo County sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are currently 489 COVID hospitalizations in the county, with 106 of those in intensive care units.

The county reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 524 positive cases on Friday.