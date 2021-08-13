Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 524 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 524 positive cases of COVID-19.
Four people from Mission, two people from McAllen, and one resident each from Alamo, Edinburg and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest were two men in their 30s.
There have been 2,993 coronavirus-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases reported Friday, 122 are confirmed and 402 are probable.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 200 people in the 0-19 age group
- 72 people in their 20s
- 79 people in their 30s
- 84 people in their 40s
- 46 people in their 50s
- 26 people in their 60s
- 17 people in the 70+ age group
There are currently 489 COVID hospitalizations in the county, with 106 of those in intensive care units.
THIS WEEK'S NUMBERS:
