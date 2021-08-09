Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 835 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 835 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 40s from Donna, a woman in her 70s from Donna, a man in his 40s from Edinburg, a woman in her 60s from McAllen and a man in his 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,963 deaths related to the virus.

Of the 835 new cases reported Monday, 262 are confirmed and 573 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 311 people in the 0-19 age group

311 people in the 0-19 age group • 128 people in their 20s

128 people in their 20s • 131 people in their 30s

131 people in their 30s • 114 people in their 40s

114 people in their 40s • 76 people in their 50s

76 people in their 50s • 75 people in their 60s or above

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 101,434 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 342 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 70 patients in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,938 active cases in the county.