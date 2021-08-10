Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 442 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 442 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s from Pharr, two men from San Juan over the age of 70 and a man in his 20s from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,967 deaths related to the virus.

MONDAY'S REPORT

Of the 442 new cases reported Monday, 189 are confirmed, 252 are probable and one is suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 169 people in the 0-19 age group

• 53 people in their 20s

• 73 people in their 30s

• 67 people in their 40s

• 34 people in their 50s

• 46 people in their 60s or above

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 101,876 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 379 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 87 patients in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,865 active cases in the county.