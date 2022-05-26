x

Diamondbacks Journey to the Sweet 16

3 hours 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 1:57 PM May 26, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

MISSION, TEXAS -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks are one of the only Valley teams left as they head off to the Sweet 16. They are using last year's early round one exit as fuel to edge past round 4. A lot of this veteran team had experience going to state their freshman year in 2019. Watch the story above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days