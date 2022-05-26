Diamondbacks Journey to the Sweet 16
MISSION, TEXAS -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks are one of the only Valley teams left as they head off to the Sweet 16. They are using last year's early round one exit as fuel to edge past round 4. A lot of this veteran team had experience going to state their freshman year in 2019. Watch the story above for more:
