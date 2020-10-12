'Dip It' By Pilar founder might land a deal with Walmart

One Rio Grande Valley dipping sauce company might go national.

Pilar Gonzalez, CEO of 'Dip It' by Pilar entered a competition in hopes of getting her product on Walmart shelves across the country. She is now the only finalist in Texas out of nearly 5,000 applicants.

Gonzalez said she is hopes to land the gig with Walmart, but most importantly making the Rio Grande Valley proud.

"I feel a lot of responsibility because 'Dip It' was not born just because of me it's because of the community that has raised the bar — pushed me to another level," Gonzalez.

