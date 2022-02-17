Director of Melissa Lucio documentary shares reason why she started the film

Family, friends, and supporters of Melissa Lucio—a Valley woman currently on death row after she was convicted in 2008 of killing her 2-year-old daughter— continues their campaign for justice.

Their goal is to generate more interest in “The State of Texas vs. Melissa", a 2020 documentary they claim proves Lucio’s innocence.

Among the supporters of Lucio is the documentary’s director, Sabrina Van Tassel, who explained why she took on the project.

"It was clear to me that had Melissa Lucio not been a poor, Hispanic mother she would not be on death row,” said Van Tassel, a former investigative journalist. "That is the reason why I started doing this film, because all lives matter and the justice system should be the same for everybody, whether you're white or brown or black.”

The film is scheduled to be released for free viewing for 48 hours starting March 7 at freemelissalucio.org.

It's currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

