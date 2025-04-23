Disney On Ice dancing its way over to Hidalgo
Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance is performing at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.
Performer Nina Letenayova speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez on how they are encouraging the audience to dance and sing along with the show and what other surprises they have in store.
To purchase tickets to Disney on Ice, click here.
