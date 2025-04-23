x

Disney On Ice dancing its way over to Hidalgo

Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance is performing at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

Performer Nina Letenayova speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez on how they are encouraging the audience to dance and sing along with the show and what other surprises they have in store.

