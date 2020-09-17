Distrito escolar PSJA entregará más dispositivos a estudiantes
Para muchos niños en el Valle del Río Grande una verdadera clase virtual es solo un sueño.
Eso sigue siendo la realidad para muchos estudiantes en el distrito escolar de Pharr, San Juan, Alamo.
Este lunes, la junta de ese distrito escuchó una actualización del superintendente Jorge Luis Arredondo donde aseguró que ya han empezado a recibir dispositivos.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Abbott recent announcement on coronavirus restrictions
-
Abbott excludes the Rio Grande Valley in new coronavirus restrictions
-
Mental health problems during the pandemic could be the next crisis
-
How to apply, qualify for ballot-by-mail voting
-
Experts create new COVID-19 hospitalization chart