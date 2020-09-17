x

Distrito escolar PSJA entregará más dispositivos a estudiantes

By: Santiago Caicedo

Para muchos niños en el Valle del Río Grande una verdadera clase virtual es solo un sueño.

Eso sigue siendo la realidad para muchos estudiantes en el distrito escolar de Pharr, San Juan, Alamo.

Este lunes, la junta de ese distrito escuchó una actualización del superintendente Jorge Luis Arredondo donde aseguró que ya han empezado a recibir dispositivos.

