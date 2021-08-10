Doctors see increase in unauthorized third round of COVID-19 shots

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, healthcare officials say they've seen a recent increase in unauthorized third shots of the vaccine against the virus.

While the federal government has not approved a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say some people are finding ways to get it by saying they haven't received their first shot.

"There's no centralized federal vaccine database to double-check and confirm," Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said. "One of the things that a lot of the states have been opposed to is some sort of vaccine registry or vaccine passport or verification."

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not approved a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts say the booster could be an additional dose of the current vaccine available.

"Right now, what we're thinking about the booster shot is it's going to be an additional dose of the exact same version that people have already gotten," Castillo said. "What's not out yet is a new version like a 2.0 vaccine. "

Health officials say the current COVID-19 vaccines available are showing strong protection against the virus, many adding that they don't see a need for a reformulated vaccine until the virus starts to mutate.