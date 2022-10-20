Documents Reveal Scope of Inappropriate Student/Teacher Investigation in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Documents obtained from the Texas Education Agency reveal Santa Rosa Independent School District is looking at six people regarding the recent allegations of inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.

Two men were arrested in May.

Josue Arnoldo Cepeda was a high school coach and criminal justice teacher.

Court documents suggest Cepeda had extensive communication with an underage girl with whom he is accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship.

He is charged with six counts of sexual assault.

According to a letter sent from the current superintendent to TEA, Cepeda resigned "when asked to take a drug test due to suspicion."

Isaac Flores was the other teacher arrested on the similar charges.

Another letter sent by the superintendent suggested he was involved with at least two students and smoked marijuana with students. Flores resigned May 7.



Four other people are also mentioned in letters sent to TEA by the district; they have not been arrested.

The former principal of the high school where Flores and Cepeda worked faces scrutiny.

A letter penned by the district's general counsel stated the Cameron County District Attorney is part of the investigation.

According to the letter, the "principal had sufficient information regarding possible misconduct by Mr. Cepeda with students, to have had a legal duty to make a report to Child Protective Services (CPS), and/or a law enforcement agency."

The principal resigned May 28 after Cepeda's and Flores' arrests.

A teacher was also terminated from her job; her probationary contract was terminated through a board of trustee vote May 17.

According to the letter sent to the State Board for Educator Certification Director of Investigations, the educator "hosted and participated in a party where alcohol and marijuana were supplied to several minor students."

Two men who were athletic coaches and teachers were also disciplined.

Both were put on administrative leave after they tested positive for a controlled substance.

Court documents suggest an investigation is ongoing regarding steroid use among coaches.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, no new arrests have been made on this case.

Overall, three men were arrested in connection to this crime.

The third arrest was that of Matthew Garcia.

He was not an employee at the high school, but reportedly knew the teachers and students involved.