Dollar Tree store back in business after car crash

The Dollar Tree store in McAllen is back in business after a driver crashed into the store's front windows Sunday.

The store used some plywood to put over the broken windows.

McAllen police are still trying to figure out what caused the driver to ram into the building.

Four people were hurt and transported to the hospital, but are expected to be okay, according to officials.

No word if anyone will face charges.