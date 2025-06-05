x

Donas horneadas al estilo gourmet

7 hours 7 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 9:28 AM June 05, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Don Donuts es una tienda local arraigada en la comunidad del Valle, especializada en elaborar donas horneadas gourmet. 

El negocio también ofrece café de calidad, cremosos, matchas, refrescantes limonadas y desayunos durante todo el día.

Con cuatro locales en todo el Valle, Don Donuts es más que una parada para comprar dulces: es un lugar donde la gente se reúne, conecta y disfruta de algo especial.

Invitada: Ana Cerda, directora de marketing. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

