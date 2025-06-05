Donas horneadas al estilo gourmet
Don Donuts es una tienda local arraigada en la comunidad del Valle, especializada en elaborar donas horneadas gourmet.
El negocio también ofrece café de calidad, cremosos, matchas, refrescantes limonadas y desayunos durante todo el día.
Con cuatro locales en todo el Valle, Don Donuts es más que una parada para comprar dulces: es un lugar donde la gente se reúne, conecta y disfruta de algo especial.
Invitada: Ana Cerda, directora de marketing.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Rex, the Blue Heeler
-
Valley Border Patrol unit to assist in manhunt for escaped convicted murderer...
-
Mother pleads guilty in connection with 13-year-old son's death in Willacy County
-
Valley officials have mixed reactions to potential law requiring Texas sheriffs to...
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD valedictorian graduation speech cut off while speaking on immigration
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season