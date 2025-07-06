Donations being collected in the Rio Grande Valley for victims of deadly central Texas flood

In response to reports of nearly 80 deaths in central Texas following several flash floods, many in the Rio Grande Valley are stepping in to help.

Ranch House burgers in Mission is collecting donations of water, pet food and cleaning supplies to be sent to Boerne.

Donations can be dropped off at 409 Bryan Rd. through Monday, July 7 at noon.

The La Joya Police Department is accepting donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water, sanitary items, first aid supplies and other items.

They can be dropped off at the La Joya Police Department, located at 701 Expressway 83 in La Joya. Collected items will be distributed to impacted areas in the coming days, the department said.

The Upper Deck Hotel & Bar in South Padre Island is asking for donations of cleaning supplies to be delivered to the affected areas.

The cleaning supplies can be dropped off at the Upper Deck, located at 120 E. Atol St. in South Padre Island.

This article will be updated as Channel 5 News learns of more donations being collected.