Donna City Council vote to hire outside legal counsel following decision to not hold November election

A group of people came together outside Donna City Hall protesting the city's decision not to hold an election this November for council members place 2 and 4.

City council members voted to approve the search to find outside legal counsel. The decisions stem from the city commission deciding to not hold an election this November.

In the special meeting, three names were read for possible lawyers the city could hire.

The controversy of whether to hold an election sparks from Proposition A that was passed by voters in 2021.

It extends council member terms from three to four years.

Place 2 and 4 Council Members Joey Garza and Oscar Gonzales were both elected that same election night.

They believe they should be in office for a fourth year because the proposition's wording is unclear.

Donna City Attorney Robert Salinas gave his legal opinion two weeks ago. He believes the city should have an election in November because the term limit extension doesn't apply to Garza or Gonzales.

He gave his opinion on why he thought the city made the decision to start looking for outside council today.

"Why do they feel like it is still necessary to get outside counsel, even though last meeting they voted not to have the election? Your guess is as good as mine. My understanding is there are taxpayers and voters that are preparing to file a writ of mandamus with the 13th Court of Appeals in case the application is filed," Salinas said.

The group that stood outside Donna City Hall in opposition to the council's decisions say their voices are being silenced.

