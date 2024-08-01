Donna ISD giving out school supplies in back to school expo
The Donna Independent School District will be giving out free school supplies for the start of the new school year.
Donna ISD will be holding a back-to-school expo on Thursday at 3:30 pm. at Veterans Middle School and A.P. Solis Middle School.
They'll be handing out backpacks and giving free haircuts. Parents can also take advantage of free vaccinations and health screenings.
"To provide assistance for our families and our community build that relationship between our district and our communities, which I think is a very strong component that every school district must have," Donna ISD Parent and Family Engagement Director Tomas Tamez said.
The event is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at both campuses.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
Donna police: Explosive device found in residence, person of interest identified
-
Justice Department investigation finds constitutional violations at Edinburg juvenile detention center
-
Prescription Health: Busting food myths
-
Donna ISD giving out school supplies in back to school expo
Sports Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
-
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
-
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp