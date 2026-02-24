Cameron County beach access points reopen
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the reopening of beach access areas.
The beaches were closed on Sunday due to high tides caused by the recent cold front.
The beach accesses that have been reopened are:
— County Beach Access No. 4
— County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion
— County Beach Access No. 6
Those beaches were closed to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to undrivable land conditions, according to the news release.
The county continues to ask all individuals to be cautious when visiting the beach and to heed the advice of authorities patrolling the areas as well as be aware of the Flag Advisory System, which notes current surf conditions.
