Donna man confessed stealing more than $42,000 worth of gasoline, police say

Victor Hugo Oviedo. Photo credit: Donna Police Department.

A 32-year-old man confessed to stealing more than $42,000 in gasoline from a Stripes convenience store over a four-month period, police said.

Officers with the Donna Police Department apprehended a male subject at the Stripes convenience store located on the 1000 block of West Frontage Road following an investigation into multiple thefts of gasoline at that location, according to a news release from the department.

The suspect – identified in the release as Victor Hugo Oviedo - allegedly manipulated fuel pumps at the local convenience store to obtain fuel at a fraction of the cost.

Oviedo confessed to being the alleged perpetrator in the thefts after police apprehended him, the release stated.

“Investigators have been able to determine that Oviedo is responsible for stealing at least 9,157 gallons of gasoline in the city of Donna alone, which is estimated at a value of over $42,000 dollars at the current price of gasoline,” the department stated in the news release.

Oviedo was arrested on a charge of theft of petroleum product and is expected to go before a judge Thursday.

Investigators also believe that Oviedo may be responsible for fuel thefts in other cities around the Valley, the news release stated.