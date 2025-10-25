Donna man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal beating

Travis Leon Trevino. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Donna man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge months after punching a man in the face multiple times, leading to the victim’s death, Hidalgo County court records show.

Travis Leon Trevino, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday, court records show.

Trevino is set to be sentenced on Dec. 17, 2025.

As previously reported, Trevino was arrested on Dec. 17, 2024, in connection with the death of 41-year-old Isaac Martinez.

According to a previous report, Trevino punched Martinez multiple times during a dispute that happened on Dec. 13, 2024 at the 3200 block of Geronimo Street in rural Weslaco.

Martinez’s ex-wife arrived that day to drop off her 11-year-old son with Martinez, who was drinking with several men at the time.

During the visit, the ex-wife’s 15-year-old daughter asked Martinez for money, leading to an argument.

Trevino then confronted Martinez about his behavior towards the suspect’s daughter, according to the release.

“According to the witnesses, Trevino then struck Martinez multiple times in the face, causing him to fall,” the news release said. Martinez’s ex-wife transported him back to his residence at the 2700 block of Bustamante Street in Donna to seek help.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive Martinez with a bloody shirt. He was hospitalized and died the following day.

An autopsy determined that Martinez’s death resulted directly from injuries sustained in the assault, the sheriff’s office stated.

Jail records show Trevino remains in custody on a $210,000 bond.