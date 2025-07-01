Donna man sentenced in connection with deadly police chase crash

A Donna man convicted in a fatal accident following a police chase was sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Jose Guadalupe Padilla was found guilty of murder and evading arrest in connection with a deadly crash that happened on August 21, 2023, according to court records.

Padilla was sentenced on June 18, court records show.

As previously reported, Padilla led deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on a vehicle pursuit near Donna after they attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Padilla was driving a Kia when he disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Business 83 and Victoria Road and struck a Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Ford, Erick Alberto Juarez, died from his injuries at a local hospital and a female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to court records, Padilla will receive 688 days of jail credit as part of his sentence.