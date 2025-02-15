Donna police make several arrests in connection with multiple vehicle thefts

The Donna Police Department made several arrests, including two juveniles, in connection with multiple vehicle thefts, according to a news release.

The news release said Donna police worked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Donna port of entry to prevent stolen vehicles from crossing into Mexico.

On February 6, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested after attempting to drive a stolen 2022 Jeep Gladiator into Mexico, according to the release. On February 8, another 16-year-old juvenile was arrested when he tried to drive into Mexico in a stolen 2020 GMC Sierra. Both juveniles are facing charges of vehicle theft.

According to the news release, on February 11, Donna police recovered a stolen 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 at the port of entry. The vehicle was being driven by 17-year-old Edgar Corona. He is facing charges of evading arrest and vehicle theft.

On February 14, two 2025 Jeep Gladiators, stolen from Burt Ogden Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Harlingen, were recovered before crossing into Mexico. Two men were arrested, they were identified as 27-year-old Christopher Cortinas and 31-year-old Jonathan Exiquio. Both men facing charges of vehicle theft and evading arrest.