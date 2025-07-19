Donna police search for tractor theft suspects
The Donna Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a tractor theft.
According to a Facebook post, a 2025 Bad Boy Tractor Model 4035 Chil with Loader was stolen from the Ron Hoover Equipment Lot, located at 502 E. Expressway 83 in Donna.
The post said the last time the tractor was seen was on June 21 at 4 p.m.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Donna police at 956-464-4481.
More News
News Video
-
Lyford woman sentenced in multimillion dollar 8-liner scheme
-
Man reported missing found dead in Edinburg
-
Edinburg police officer's ongoing battle with Lymphona
-
Drought relief granted for Valley farmers affected by water shortages
-
Valley residents impacted by March floods running out of time to apply...
Sports Video
-
Round 2 highlights from 2025 Pony League World Series in McAllen
-
RGV teams shine as pool play ends in Pony League World Series
-
Mercedes star catcher Ashley De Leon signs to play at East Texas...
-
Highlights from Day 1 of 2025 Pony League International World Series
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez signs to play college basketball