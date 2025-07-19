Donna police search for tractor theft suspects

The Donna Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a tractor theft.

According to a Facebook post, a 2025 Bad Boy Tractor Model 4035 Chil with Loader was stolen from the Ron Hoover Equipment Lot, located at 502 E. Expressway 83 in Donna.

The post said the last time the tractor was seen was on June 21 at 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Donna police at 956-464-4481.