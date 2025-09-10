Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist
The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver accused of striking a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash.
The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Victoria Road and Business 83, according to a news release from police.
The bicyclist was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero told Channel 5 News.
Police also released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle.
Those with any information on the driver’s identity and location are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.
