Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist

Photo credit: Donna Police Department

The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver accused of striking a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Victoria Road and Business 83, according to a news release from police.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero told Channel 5 News.

Police also released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle.

Those with any information on the driver’s identity and location are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.

