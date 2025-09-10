x

Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist

Donna police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting bicyclist
1 hour 54 minutes ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 2:37 PM September 10, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: Donna Police Department

The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver accused of striking a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Victoria Road and Business 83, according to a news release from police.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero told Channel 5 News.

Police also released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle.

Those with any information on the driver’s identity and location are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481. 

READ ALSO: Investigation underway after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Brownsville

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days