Donna Runner Chavez Signs NLI

2 hours 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, December 15 2020 Dec 15, 2020 December 15, 2020 11:14 PM December 15, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

DONNA - Donna High cross country runner Erick Garza signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to run at Butler Community College. His signing and his comments are in the video above. 

