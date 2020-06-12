Downplaying virus risk, Trump gets back to business as usual
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back to business as usual three months after bowing to the realities of a pandemic that put big chunks of life on pause. It comes as coronavirus cases are on the upswing in many parts of the country. While the nation has now had months to stockpile protective gear and ventilators, a vaccine is many months away at best and a model cited by the White House projects tens of thousands of more deaths by the end of September. But the president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies, and he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County
-
Donna police chief denies posting controversial comment online
-
Federal property next to state park in Mission gets cleared for border...
-
Weedy lot at Pharr nature park under development causes nuisance for neighboring...
-
Wells Fargo in Donna temporarily closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus