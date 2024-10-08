Downtown Weslaco the site of Alfresco Weslaco
Music and art is being celebrated in downtown Weslaco.
From August through February, the city of Weslaco hosts Alfresco Weslaco - Music & Art on the Street from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Weslaco Community Development and Marketing Manager Michelle Garcia has more details of the event series in the video above.
