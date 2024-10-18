Dozens speak out against SpaceX proposal to dump treated wastewater into the South Bay

Dozens of people turned up in Brownsville Thursday during a public meeting to comment on a SpaceX proposal to dump treated wastewater into the South Bay.

The meeting started at 7 p.m. Thursday and was still going as Channel 5 News went on the air for the 10 p.m. newscast. None of the people who provided a comment were in favor of the proposal.

SpaceX is proposing discharging up to 200 thousand gallons of treated wastewater per day into the South Bay — a bay that fishermen frequent.

RELATED STORY: SpaceX accused of testing new launch safety system at Boca Chica facility without a permit

The main concerns about the plan are the heavy metals in the water deluge system — the water blowing out from underneath the rocket to preserve the launch pad and keep it from blowing holes in the ground.

Those who spoke said they had several questions about how the system works and if it's safe for the environment.

SpaceX submitted a 400 plus page permit application that included two readings of contaminants in the water.

A representative with the Texas Commission on environmental Quality said those contaminants in question included mercury, zinc and copper, but said the results that were collected by SpaceX were "inconsistent"

The TCEQ is requiring the collection of four more samples from the deluge system and temperature readings of how hot the water gets.

A TCEQ representative at the meeting said the permit remains pending.

Another town hall meeting regarding the permit is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Amigoland Events Center in Brownsville at 1010 Mexico Blvd. at 7 p.m.

The public is asked to comment online with the following permit number: WQ0016342001

Watch the video above for the full story.