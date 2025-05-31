DPS: 13 people injured in two-vehicle crash near La Homa

A two-vehicle crash near La Homa sent 13 people to a local hospital for "non-incapacitating injuries," according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, the crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday west of La Homa on State Highway 107 and involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Range Rover.

The Chevrolet Silverado was carrying a male driver and 11 occupants, and the Range Rover only had one female driver, according to Hernandez. The truck was on the way to a celebration and some of the occupants were minors.

Hernandez said both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the Silverado failed to control their speed and struck the Range Rover. No major injuries were reported.

The male driver was cited for not having a driver's license, failure to control their speed and not having a child safety seat, according to Hernandez. He is also facing $1,000 in fines and court fees.