DPS: 3 sent to hospital after crash in Alamo
Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Alamo on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers say the three-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 281 and FM 907.
DPS says a car smuggling a migrant adult woman with an 8-year-old child caused the crash. Three people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash.
No other injuries have been reported.
Charges are pending, DPS said.
