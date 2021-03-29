x

DPS: 3 sent to hospital after crash in Alamo

2 hours 24 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 29 2021 Mar 29, 2021 March 29, 2021 5:36 AM March 29, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Alamo on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the three-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 281 and FM 907.

DPS says a car smuggling a migrant adult woman with an 8-year-old child caused the crash. Three people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash. 

No other injuries have been reported.

Charges are pending, DPS said. 

Today, #RGV DPS Troopers investigated a 3 vehicle crash on Hwy 281 & FM 907 in Alamo. One of the vehicles involved a...

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Sunday, March 28, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days