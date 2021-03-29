DPS: 3 sent to hospital after crash in Alamo

Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Alamo on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the three-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 281 and FM 907.

DPS says a car smuggling a migrant adult woman with an 8-year-old child caused the crash. Three people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

Charges are pending, DPS said.