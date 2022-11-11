DPS: Bastrop man killed following two-vehicle crash in San Carlos
This story has been edited throughout.
A 29-year-old man from Bastrop was killed Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in San Carlos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred at around 5:25 p.m. when a pickup truck attempting to turn into State Highway 107 from 83rd Street collided with a motorcycle traveling westbound on State Highway 107.
The motorcycle rider, Harley David Garcia, succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to a news release.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not transported to the hospital, the news release stated.
DPS Troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.
