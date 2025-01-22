x

DPS executes search warrant in Edinburg

2 hours 34 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 6:09 PM January 22, 2025 in News - Local

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are executing a warrant in Edinburg, according to spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as DPS troopers executed the warrant at a neighborhood on South 12th Avenue and Ebony Lane Wednesday evening.

Troopers were joined by officers with the Edinburg Police Department and an armored vehicle.

Hernandez said the warrant is in connection with a case under investigation, and no other details are being released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

