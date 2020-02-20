DPS: Family not wearing seatbelts at the time of fatal crash in Willacy Co.

A woman is dead following a rollover accident at 7:30 a.m. Thursday on F.M. 1420 north of County Road 800 in Willacy County.

According to the release sent by the Department of Public Safety, Sandra Patricia Diaz, 30, died at the scene.

After investigation DPS concluded a red Mercury Mountaineer, occupied by Diaz and three children, lost control after speeding through a curve, said the release.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

According to a DPS spokesperson none of the children or their mother were wearing seatbelts.



The three kids involved were transported to Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.

One of them, a boy, suffered a collapsed lung and is in critical but stable condition.

The other two children, both little girls, suffered just minor injuries and were released.

No other vehicles were involved.

*This story has been corrected to show that the person who died was the woman, not the child as initially reported by DPS.