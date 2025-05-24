DPS finds suspect vehicle involved in fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in Weslaco; driver at-large
The Texas Department of Public Safety has found the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in Weslaco, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
As previously reported, the crash occurred on May 18 in Weslaco. A female pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Cassandra I. Hernandez, was struck while walking on Mile 4 West Road. She died at the scene.
RELATED STORY: Driver at-large after Weslaco woman dies in hit-and-run crash, vehicle of interest identified
The driver of a black Chevrolet Impala did not stop to render aid and fled the area.
According to Hernandez, DPS found the Impala in Weslaco and has taken the vehicle into custody for evidence. The driver is still at-large.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600.
