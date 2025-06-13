DPS: Flipped box truck causes lane closures on I-2 in Donna, driver fled the scene

The driver of a box truck that flipped over on westbound I-2 in Donna fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said it happened west of Victoria Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, according to Hernandez. Lane closures are expected to last about two hours.