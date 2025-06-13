DPS: Flipped box truck causes lane closures on I-2 in Donna, driver fled the scene
The driver of a box truck that flipped over on westbound I-2 in Donna fled the scene, leaving the truck behind, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said it happened west of Victoria Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over.
No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved, according to Hernandez. Lane closures are expected to last about two hours.
More News
News Video
-
More than 8,000 Valley residents still without power following severe weather
-
Friday, June 13, 2025: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos